Polling is a notoriously imprecise science. Take the presidential elections of 2016: virtually no pollster gave former President Donald Trump a chance in hell at victory. But given the bias of the expert class against Trump, it’s conceivable that the polling “flaws” were a result of malice rather than incompetence. Now, new polls on “anti-wokeness” are equally dubious.
The Corporate Media Has A New Trick To Prevent Conservative Victories
ANALYSIS
Gage Klipper Contributor
