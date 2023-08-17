Radioactive Material Inside Australian Home Sends 3 People To Hospital

Three people were hospitalized Thursday after police discovered radioactive materials inside their Sydney, Australia, home.

Australian Border Force (ABF) raided the home in the early hours of Thursday morning after discovering low level radioactive isotopes, according to CBS News. Specialist crews were brought in to deal with the material, and the home was cordoned off while the local area was evacuated.

“Three occupants of the address were taken to a hospital, purely for observation. There was no evidence of exposure. Other residents nearby, evacuated as a precaution, have since safely returned to their homes,” ABF said in a news release cited by the outlet.

#Breaking: A road has been blocked off by police and hazmat officers after mercury and a uranium isotope were discovered in an Arncliffe home. 10 News First understands the raid is being led by the Australian Border Force | @hughriminton pic.twitter.com/Ulyo2KAg0N — 10 News First Sydney (@10NewsFirstSyd) August 17, 2023

Authorities identified the materials and determined they were housed in a safe container, so it’s not believed radiation leaked into the surrounding areas. Residents returned to their homes once the threat was identified and mitigated, according to CBS.

Investigators spent 10 hours at the property to ensure it was safe and clear, Australia's ABC News reported.

There was no confirmation of the types of materials uncovered at the home, but a local outlet said it could have been mercury or a uranium isotope. An investigation into the situation is ongoing, but no other data has been released to the public regarding the source of the materials, nor what they were being used for.