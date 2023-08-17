Students Reportedly Can Choose When, Where Their Pronouns Are Used

It’s back to school, which means back to teacher insanity! A worksheet was reportedly passed out to students at an Arizona public school asking them their preferred names and pronouns, according to a document obtained by Libs of TikTok.

The sheet reportedly asks students their names, but also what name they want to be called. Students are allegedly asked to provide their pronouns and whether educators can use the pronouns in front of the class, when the educator contacts the kids’ parents, and in front of other teachers.

Students are reportedly asked whether they need a follow-up private conversation about their pronouns.

This is weird, it’s not right.

