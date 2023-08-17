Classes Cancelled After Teen Girl Found Dead, Hanging From Tree On Grounds Of Texas High School

Classes were cancelled at a Texas school Thursday morning after a teen girl was found dead, hanging from a tree on the school grounds, Fox 26 reported.

On what was to be the fourth day of school, students at Travis Early College High School in South Austin were sent home after the body of a girl, later identified as an 11th grade student, was found by staff members near the rear of the building, Fox 25 Houston reported.

After the body was found at approximately 7:39 a.m., two staff members flagged down a police officer. Emergency officials arrived on the scene, but the student was pronounced dead at 7:55 a.m., Fox 7 News reported.

Austin ISD says all classes are canceled at Travis Early College High School on Thursday, August 17 after a girl’s body was found hanging on campus. https://t.co/dvX8hMUsPI — FOX26Houston (@FOX26Houston) August 17, 2023



“Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this extremely difficult time. She was found before most students arrived and to our knowledge, no students encountered the situation. Austin ISD police closed off the areas, and we sent all students home for the day,” Austin ISD tweeted about the situation.

Classes will be canceled Friday as well, though the high school will be open to provide counseling for students and staff who may need support, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

“Right now, our focus is on supporting our students, our staff,” interim Superintendent Matias Segura told the outlet. “Many of us are hurting and just wanting to figure out how to support them better. Today has been a challenge for all of us.” (RELATED: ‘We Fell Tragically Short’: Boarding School Admits Fault In Student’s Suicide)

Though an investigation into the girl’s death is underway, it is not being investigated as a homicide, police say, according to Fox 7.