Utah Farm Bureau President Resigns Amid Human Trafficking Allegations

The president of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation has resigned amid allegations of human trafficking and fraud, KSL reported Tuesday.

Police arrested Ron Gibson after he got into a heated altercation with employees at one of his farms and reportedly assaulted one employee, according to the outlet. Video footage obtained by KSL shows Gibson striking the employee across the face with the back of his hand after cursing and telling him to “shut up” in Spanish.

The altercation reportedly began after the employees confronted Gibson about not receiving their last four paychecks, the outlet noted. (RELATED: New Jersey Shuts Down 27 Boston Market Locations)

While investigating the assault, authorities also uncovered “allegations of fraud and human trafficking, which are currently being thoroughly investigated by the Department of Public Safety’s Special Bureau of Investigation,” according to Weber County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Colby Ryan.

The Utah Farm Bureau denounced Gibson’s behavior as “unbecoming of a leader and inconsistent with Farm Bureau’s values,” emphasizing the importance of treating workers with respect.

In response, Gibson issued an apology expressing his high regard for farm workers.

“I deeply regret the incident and apologize for allowing an argument to escalate to an altercation on my farm,” Gibson said in a statement to KSL. “I am disappointed in myself. I have deep respect for the men and women willing to work on farms across America, including mine.”