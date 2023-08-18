Border Patrol Agents Shot At From Mexico While Arresting Migrants

Border agents were shot at Thursday from Mexico while apprehending a group of migrants in Texas, according to Border Report.

No one was reported injured or hit by any bullets, the FBI, which is investigating the incident as an assault on a federal officer, said in a statement to the Daily Caller News Foundation. Additionally, there’s no one believed to be apprehended in Mexico related to the incident. (RELATED: FBI Investigating Incident Involving Border Patrol Agents Taking Down Alleged Smuggler After Video Goes Viral)

“As the group was being apprehended, agents noticed a subject south of the border barrier brandishing a handgun and fire towards the agents,” Border Patrol said in a statement, according to Border Report. “The agents immediately took cover and secured the migrants.”

There have been 271 incidents of assaults on Border Patrol agents between October and June, 421 in all of fiscal year 2022 and 361 in fiscal year 2021, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

“The men and women of the United States Border Patrol work tirelessly to keep our borders safe every day,” FBI El Paso Acting Special Agent in Charge Doug Goodwater said in a statement to the DCNF. “Assaults on Border Patrol agents or any other law enforcement officer from any side of the border will not be tolerated and will be investigated swiftly by our office so they can continue to carry out their sworn duty to protect our community and nation.”

Authorities in Texas recently arrested two armed cartel members at the southern border, according to Fox News.

“There is no greater public safety and national security threat than the Mexican drug cartels, who have exploited security vulnerabilities due to an unsecured international border. This joint effort highlights the importance of collaborating with local, county, state, and federal agencies for one common goal – keeping our state and country safe,” Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a statement to Fox News at the time.

Neither a spokesperson for CBP nor the FBI responded to requests for comment.

