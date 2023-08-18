Disabled Army Vet Says He Soiled Himself After Off-Duty Dallas Cops Didn’t Let Him Use Restroom. Officers Laugh About It

A group of Dallas police officers were caught on video laughing about a disabled military veteran who urinated on himself after he was denied restroom access at a local restaurant, the Associated Press (AP) reports.

Veteran Dynell Lane, who was wounded in Afghanistan and Kuwait and underwent surgeries on his lower extremities, said the two uniformed off-duty officers working security at Serious Pizza ignored his medical paperwork and refused to help him get to the bathroom at around 2:15 a.m. June 10, according to AP.

Lane called 911, but by the time two responding officers arrived, he had already soiled himself and left the restaurant, the outlet reported. Body camera footage shared by AP appears to show the group of on- and off-duty officers laughing and making remarks about Lane’s predicament.

“So you guys made a guy pee himself?” one on-duty female officer can be heard asking while visibly laughing. An off-duty officer then smiles and responds, “Yeah,” the footage shows. The other off-duty officer laughs loudly and slaps his knee three times when he realizes Lane called 911.

“He got really mad because you guys wouldn’t let him use the restroom, and then he calls back and said it’s OK because he doesn’t need to pee anymore because he soiled,” the female officer adds, according to the footage. (RELATED: ‘It Needs To Stop’: Angry Parent Allegedly Knocks Out Disabled Army Vet Umpiring High School Baseball Game)

While the on-duty officers have not yet been identified, the off-duty officers are identified as James Smith and Juan Figueroa Luna, AP reported. The Dallas Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.

The restaurant said its restrooms were not available to the public at the time in preparation for closing. It has requested the two off-duty officers not be assigned to its premises any more and is reviewing its restroom policies, according to the outlet.