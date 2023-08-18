Tech

Elon Musk Sparks Backlash With Plan To Remove Twitter’s Block Feature

Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

Lillian Tweten Contributor
Elon Musk announced Friday that Twitter will soon remove the “block” option for everything except direct messages, igniting intense debate on the social media platform, according to CNBC.

Musk paid $44 billion to acquire Twitter last year and has since made significant changes to the platform, including changing its iconic name to “X,” CNBC reported. Removing the “block” option on Twitter will leave users with only the option to mute harmful content, meaning trolls and online bullies could still comment on users’ posts for all to see; several Twitter users quickly made their disapproval of the new policy known. (RELATED: Elon Musk’s Twitter Sets ‘Temporary Limits’ On How Many Posts Users Can See Per Day)

Some users suggested that Musk ended the feature for personal gain.

Michael Steele, the former Republican National Committee chairman, chimed in on Musk’s decision.

Some members of the press also expressed their disdain for Musk’s decision.

Musk blocked me for years for reporting on him and his companies. Then he bought the site and decided he could just ban me and other reporters with rules made up on the fly.

Maybe that’s why he doesn’t need the block feature anymore? pic.twitter.com/2mLV2ylGkj

— Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) August 18, 2023

Ed Krassenstein, a content creator who, according to NBC News, is paid by Twitter to generate popular content, tried to salvage public opinion by saying the change might actually turn out to be a good thing.

