Federal Authorities See Massive 33% Spike In Illegal Immigration At Southern Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered a surge in migrants at the southern border in July after the Biden administration claimed success in the implementation of new policies and programs, according to federal data released Friday.

CBP recorded 183,503 migrant encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in July, according to the data. The Biden administration has touted the creation of new legal pathways for migrants to get to the U.S. following the expiration of the Title 42 expulsion order in May as the reason CBP migrant encounters dropped from 206,701 in May to 144,566 in June. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Number Of Illegal Migrants In Border Patrol Custody More Than Doubles After Post-Title 42 Drop)

One of the trademarks of the Biden administration plan has been CBP One, a phone application allowing migrants to book entry appointments at several ports along the southern border. CBP processed more than 44,700 migrants through the phone app, which is up from roughly 38,000 in June.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol saw a roughly 33% increase in illegal migrant encounters between June, when there were 99,539 illegal encounters, and July, when there were 132,652 such encounters, according to the CBP data.

“We remain vigilant and continue to adjust our operational plans to maximize enforcement efforts against those individuals who do not use lawful pathways or processes, knowing that smugglers continue to use disinformation to prey on vulnerable individuals,” Troy A. Miller, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the CBP Commissioner, said in a statement Friday.

“Every day, the men and women of CBP are rescuing and rendering aid to individuals sent into harm’s way by callous smugglers, while at the same time, increasing seizures of dangerous drugs, and processing high volumes of summer travelers,” Miller added.

