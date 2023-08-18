Hot Mic Catches Biden Muttering ‘Politely Ask Press To Leave’ Before Event Abruptly Ends

President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic Friday during a panel with world leaders from Korea and Japan asking the press to leave, according to a recording of the summit.

The president was meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan at Camp David Friday to discuss security concerns in the Pacific, The Associated Press reported. At the end of the televised panel, the president signaled that he wanted the press to leave before turning to smile at the crowd, according to a White House recording of the event. (RELATED: Biden Officials Unsure About Even Mentioning China At Key International Summit)

“Politely ask the press to leave,” the president said to someone off-camera before the White House recording of the event abruptly ends.

BIDEN: “We’re gonna politely ask the press to leave…” He then ignores questions and smirks as his handlers force them out of the room. pic.twitter.com/6gYIXB5dC8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

The three countries are looking to create a trilateral relationship with growing security concerns about China’s activities in the area. However, the administration was still discussing whether to mention China at all during the summit after both Beijing and North Korea objected strongly to the meeting.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

