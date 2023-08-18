Ivy League University Offers Seminar On ‘Fatness, Queerness And Family’

A freshman seminar this fall at Cornell University is focused on how queer, trans, black, indigenous and people of color experience care through food, according to their website.

The seminar titled “Have You Eaten Yet? QTBIPOC Care” aims to use written texts and popular media such as “Lizzo’s music videos” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” to analyze how queer, trans, black, indigenous and people of color give, receive and experience care through food, according to the course listing. The seminar is offered through the Cornell Department of Performing and Media Arts by Ariel Dela Cruz, who is a Ph.D. student whose expertise is in “queer studies, trans studies, Filipinx diasporic studies, performance, and care work,” according to her bio. (RELATED: Blue State College Requires Diversity Statement For Applicants To ‘Conservative Thought’ Job)

“Have you eaten yet?” is an important phrase that can carry “conflicting messages,” according to the seminar listing. The seminar aims to analyze how the phrase can affect queer, trans, black, indigenous and people of color.

Cornell is also offering writing seminars on “Decolonial Feminism and the Future of Food,” and a seminar called “Utopias,” which “examines the powerful allure perfected tomorrowlands exert, especially over trans, queer, feminist, disabled, and BIPOC imaginaries.”

Students in the seminar will exhibit their mastery of the ideas by writing on the “topics of care, fatness, queerness, and family,” according to the course listing.

Cornell and Cruz did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

