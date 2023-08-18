REPORT: DA Drops 30 Cases Involving Five Officers Accused Of Killing Tyre Nichols

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office dropped more than 30 cases Thursday involving the five former Memphis officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols, according to local outlets.

The district attorney reviewed more than 100 cases that the former officers worked on, dismissed 30 of them and is reducing charges in more than a dozen more, according to a statement obtained by Fox13.

“As in any such case, the primary consideration is concern about the credibility as witnesses of discharged officers,” the statement said, according to CNN. (New Video ‘Justifies’ Police Accused Of Brutality Slamming Woman Into Ground, Lawyer Says)

BREAKING — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that dozens of criminal cases worked by the five former Memphis police officers charged with Tyre Nichols’ murder are now dropped. https://t.co/aPS90aVx0S pic.twitter.com/8sc1ZiWkDd — Action News 5 (@WMCActionNews5) August 17, 2023

The five officers were fired by the Memphis Police Department and charged with second-degree murder for their alleged involvement in Nichols’ death.

Nichols was reportedly killed by the five officers following a traffic stop for “reckless driving.” Released body-cam and surveillance footage showed the officers beating Nichols during the arrest while he was on the ground screaming. The released footage sparked large-scale demonstrations as well as condemnation from public officials.

The officers are set to be tried together for the alleged murder, but no trial date has been set, according to FOX13. The officers are expected to file various pretrial motions, including the separation of the cases, according to CNN.

If convicted on a charge of second-degree murder, each of the former officers will face 15 to 60 years in prison.