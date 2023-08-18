Police Arrest World Champion Wrestler Cash Wheeler, Charge Him With Felony

The Orlando Police Department executed an arrest warrant against champion wrestler Cash Wheeler, who turned himself in Thursday night for aggravated assault with a firearm, according to TMZ and footage of Wheeler’s arraignment.

The 36-year-old WWE star turned himself in to police in connection with what prosecutors are calling a “road rage-type incident,” according to court video of the arraignment posted by Wrestling News.

“He allegedly flashed a handgun at the alleged victim,” the prosecutors told the courtroom. Wheeler, who forms one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions, has not publicly addressed the matter at the time of writing.

Video from Cash Wheeler’s arraignment. This was not a domestic issue and he says he did not know the people involved. More below. pic.twitter.com/SGqLg7amC6 — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) August 18, 2023

Wheeler was booked into the Orange County, Florida, jail at roughly midnight and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, TMZ reported, citing court records. The incident in question stems from an altercation that took place in July, according to the outlet.

Further details surrounding what led up to the alleged altercation, what took place and who was involved are not yet public. It is unclear if anyone was injured as a result of the alleged confrontation. Legal representatives for Wheeler argued he did not know the other party involved and asked for leniency in the matter, saying Wheeler had no prior convictions on his record, the arraignment footage shows.

Wheeler was going to make an appearance at AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium in two weeks, but it is unclear if the recent arrest will impede Wheeler’s ability to maintain his original plans, according to TMZ.

BREAKING: Daniel ‘Cash’ Wheeler, a tag-team champion in All Elite Wrestling, was arrested Friday morning by the Orlando Police Department and charged with one count of aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked in Circuit Court, according to county records. – The Orlando… pic.twitter.com/MRJF96N1nY — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) August 18, 2023

AEW released a statement regarding the matter and noted the organization “has been made aware of the charge,” TMZ reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Wrestling Star Teddy Hart Arrested For Having Ecstasy, Steroids In Car)

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” they said in their statement, noting Wheeler is fully cooperating with local authorities.”

Wheeler joined the AEW in 2020 after a successful run in the WWE.

This story continues to unfold.