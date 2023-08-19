French General, Architect In Charge Of Notre Dame’s ‘Rebirth’ Dies In Accident

Jean-Louis Georgelin, the French general overseeing the architectural ‘rebirth’ of the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, died Friday during a hiking expedition in the Pyrenees mountains.

The iconic church endured significant damage in the wake of catastrophic fires that ravaged its roof and caused its spire to collapse in April 2019, Reuters reported.

General Jean-Louis Georgelin was entrusted with the pivotal role of orchestrating rehabilitation efforts in the aftermath of the devastating blaze, per Reuters. The death of the 74-year-old army chief was verified through an official statement by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Georgelin was a distinguished five-star general, who held the position of Chief of Staff for the French army from 2006 to 2010, France 24 noted.

A spokesman told France 24 that rescue teams “discovered the body of a man who has been formally identified as General Georgelin” on the Mont-Valier peak. His demise is currently considered a probable accident, according to prosecutors.

Georgelin was a devout Catholic who reportedly lived by the motto, “move forward without procrastinating,” per France 24. The venerable military leader and architect made a solemn commitment to finalize Notre Dame’s restored spire by the end of this year, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Centuries-Old Secret Of Notre Dame Cathedral Revealed As Reconstruction Continues)

“The nation loses one of its great soldiers. France, one of its great servants. And Notre-Dame, the architect of its revival,” Macron said on Twitter.

Avec le décès du général Jean-Louis Georgelin, la Nation perd l’un de ses grands soldats. La France, un de ses grands serviteurs. Et Notre-Dame, le maître d’œuvre de sa renaissance. pic.twitter.com/gxskQoQbF4 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 19, 2023

French authorities aim to unveil the restored cathedral to the public arcgitby 2024 in conjunction with the Olympic Games being hosted in Paris, per Reuters.

The complex reconstruction of the landmark will faithfully adhere to its original blueprint, including the meticulous resurrection of the 315-foot spire, the outlet noted. The spire was initially conceived by renowned French architect Eugene Viollet-le-Duc in the mid-1800s.