Vivek Ramaswamy Dumps Cold Water On Possible VP Selection: ‘Not Interested’

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said he is not “not interested” in being selected as vice president during an interview with Fox News on Saturday.

“You know, Vivek, you are certainly resonating in the polls, there’s no doubt about that,” Neil Cavuto, host of Cavuto Live, told Ramaswamy. “You’re either number two or the third most popular candidate among Republicans. But one thing that’s very clear in a lot of these polls is you’re everyone’s favorite number one choice for number two. In other words, if you don’t make it to be the presidential nominee, more Republicans want you to be the vice presidential nominee than anyone else. Would you entertain that?” (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Says Black Chicago Residents Are ‘Pro-Border Wall And Pro-Military On The Border’)

“The fact is Neil, many of these people didn’t know who I was six months ago and we’re still sitting before the first debate,” Ramaswamy responded. “Donald Trump and I, I think, share something in common in that neither of us does well in a number two position. I’m built to actually lead the organizations that I’ve built and I think that when I’m looking at the federal government my greatest contribution, Neil, and one of my goals being to reunite this country, I’m going to be in the best position to get that done if I’m in the top job. That’s where my focus is.”

“I’ve been very clear. I am not interested in a different position, in a different position in the government,” Ramaswamy continued. “Frankly, I would drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming a number two or a number three in the federal government.”

WATCH:

Ramaswamy clarified during the interview that if he was offered the vice president position, he would turn it down.

In an average of Real Clear Politics polls taken from July 31 to August 17, former President Donald Trump currently leads Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, 54.8% to 14.3%, a margin of roughly 40 points, with Ramaswamy in third place with 7.2%. Trump also has a lead over DeSantis in Iowa, 43% to 17%, with Republican Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina in third place, the Washington Examiner reported.

