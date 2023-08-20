Marine Killed In Live-Fire Training Accident Identified

The marine who died during a live-fire training accident Thursday night at Camp Pendleton was identified Friday as Joseph Whaley, according to the Orange County Registrar.

My deepest condolences are with the friends and family of Joseph Whaley, a Marine from Columbia, Tennessee who tragically passed while on base.https://t.co/cP85rUvk0I — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 19, 2023

Whaley’s identity was confirmed by Sgt. Blake Inlow, a Columbia-based marine recruiter, according to WSMV 4. The 20-year-old deceased marine was a Tennessee native who attended the California base’s School of Infantry-West after graduating from high school last year. (RELATED: Marine Corps Knew About Failing Aircraft Part Years Before It Killed Five In Training Crash, Doc’s Show)

Whaley was participating in his fourth week of training at the school’s Basic Reconnaissance Course, Maj. Josh Pena, a spokesperson for the Training and Educational Command, said. The course was introduced two years ago to Camp Pendleton. The 13-week program teaches Marines essential individual skills, including weapons manipulation, land navigation and radio communication in its first nine weeks. The remaining four weeks focus on applying new knowledge by working in squads, patrolling complex terrain, firing weapons and practicing maneuver tactics.

Whaley was training as an infantryman at the entry-level school. He previously trained as a rifleman at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejune’s School of Infantry — East in North Carolina. Before that, he was a recruit at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island in South Carolina.

Among Whaley’s awards was the National Medal of Defense.

Camp Pendleton is providing support and condolences to Whaley’s family and friends as an investigation is ongoing.

“The family and loved ones have our deepest condolences as we continue to work with them during this difficult time,” Pena said.