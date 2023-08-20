‘Squad’ Members Who Advocated To Defund The Police Spent Over $1 Million On Private Security

Democratic members of Congress known as the “Squad” spent roughly $1.2 million in campaign funds on private security despite advocating to defund the police, according to a New York Post review of campaign finance reports.

The “Squad” is composed of left-leaning Democrats, many of whom champion “defund the police” policies along with other progressive agenda items. Missouri Rep. Cori Bush spent more than $730,000, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez more than $270,000 and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar more than $125,000, according to the NYP. All three have previously advocated for some form of defunding the police. (RELATED: This Group Of Self-Described Socialists Is Growing In Numbers And Pushing Local Democrats To The Left)

“They’re spending all this money for their security, but they are not worried about the security of their constituents,” Paul Kamenar, counsel to the National Legal and Policy Center, told the NYP.

The “Squad” is a group of 8 far-left Democrats, including Omar, Bush, Ocasio-Cortez, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Texas Rep. Greg Casar and Pennsylvania Rep. Summer Lee.

Bush, a well-known “defund the police” advocate, shelled out nearly $400,000 to St. Louis-based Peace Security, a pro-gun private security firm, according to the NYP. Bush was hit with a Federal Elections Commission (FEC) complaint following the revelation that her campaign had paid her now-husband nearly $75,000 for private security.

The Daily Caller reported that Ocasio-Cortez previously spent $3,000 a month in early 2021 on security services and spent more than $1,500 for a “security detail” in Houston. Omar previously spent thousands for security in her home state of Minnesota. Pressley spent $63,000 on security in 2021.

All members of Congress are provided a separate security detail by the U.S. Capitol Police.

Pressley spent $64,763, according to the NYP; Tlaib spent $20,480; Bowman spent $7,872, and Casar spent $1,570. Lee has not documented security spending.

Ocasio-Cortez, Bush and Omar did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

