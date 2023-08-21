Biden’s Vacation Under Investigation After POTUS Rented $18 Million Home

Officials are investigating billionaire Tom Steyer for allegedly violating Vacation Home Rental (VHR) policies in his rental of his vacation home to President Joe Biden.

Biden rented Steyer’s $18 million property for a six-day vacation in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, for “fair market value,” the White House said. The president is accompanied by first lady Jill Biden and son Hunter Biden at the mansion. (RELATED: Biden To Vacation With Hunter At Home Of Billionaire Climate Activist And Dem Megadonor)

A local resident filed a complaint against Steyer claiming he did not have a VHR permit, The Nevada Globe first reported Monday. VHR Program Manager Ernie Strehlow confirmed to the Daily Caller that the complaint is “being researched.”

“Several [inquiries] have been received on this address. We cannot comment further as we are actively investigating any Douglas County Nevada code violations on this rental,” Strehlow said in a statement.

If found to be in violation of VHR policies, Steyer could face a fine of up to $20,000, Douglas County policies state.

The president arrived at the vacation destination Friday night and is expected to stay at the mansion until Saturday. He departed for Maui, Hawaii, on Monday to survey the damage caused by the deadly wildfires, and is set to come back to Lake Tahoe after 1 a.m. local time.

The White House and Steyer did not respond to the Daily Caller at the time of publication.