EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Previously Released Alleged Virginia Gun Violence Suspects, Including MS-13 Member

Two individuals, including one MS-13 member, that were recently arrested for gun crimes in Virginia were previously released by Border Patrol after coming into the country illegally as unaccompanied minors, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) first told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Juan Carlos Cubillas-Quiroz, 18, and Emerson Josue Martinez-Alvarenga, 19, both are charged with crimes involving gun violence and/or extortion in incidents that took place in Virginia, the Leesburg government said in a Aug. 10 statement. Martinez-Alvarenga was arrested and identified as an MS-13 gang member. They were both released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear, which is a document instructing migrants to eventually appear before an immigration judge. (RELATED: Trump Wants To Block ‘Marxists’ From Immigrating To US: REPORT)

Cubillas-Quiroz is a Honduran national who crossed the southern border illegally as an unaccompanied child and was arrested by Border Patrol on Aug. 13, 2021 in Donna, Texas, ICE told the DCNF. He was released to a parent on Sept. 4, 2021.

Martinez-Alvarenga is a citizen of El Salvador who was taken into Border Patrol custody July 30, 2019, in San Luis, Arizona, as an unaccompanied minor, ICE said. The Office of Refugee and Resettlement (ORR) released him to an unrelated sponsor in Leesburg, Virginia, on Sept. 20.

“Regardless of nationality, ICE makes custody determinations on a case-by-case basis, in accordance with U.S. law and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) policy, considering the individual merits and factors of each case. ICE officers make associated decisions and apply prosecutorial discretion in a responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement professionals and in a way that best protects the communities we serve,” an ICE spokesperson told the DCNF.

Martinez-Alvarenga is charged with two counts of pointing/brandishing a firearm, two counts of non-citizen in possession/transporting a firearm, extortion: threat against victim’s person/property, and street gangs: predicate criminal act for gang, ICE said. His alleged crime spree took place over the course of five separate incidents between May and July, according to Leesburg’s statement.

In one incident allegedly involving Martinez-Alvarenga that took place on June 18, police officers responded to reports of gunshots and later found a male victim with what appeared to be a gunshot wound and lacerations to his upper body, according to Leesburg’s statement.

Cubillas-Quiroz is charged with the felony of extortion in connection with a June 9 incident that allegedly involved Martinez-Alvarenga as well, according to ICE.

Cubillas-Quiroz has since been taken into ICE custody, while Martinez-Alvarenga remains in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with an ICE detainer, according to ICE.

While illegal migrant encounters at the southern border topped a record 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022, ICE removed roughly 72,000 illegal aliens, compared to roughly 185,000 in fiscal year 2020 when migrant encounters were lower.

Additionally, the Biden administration has instituted a policy limiting ICE arrests and deportations to illegal aliens deemed to be risks to national security, border security and public safety.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

