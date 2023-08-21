Hit-And-Run Leaves 7 Pedestrians Bloodied In NYC, Police Say

A driver plowed through an intersection in Midtown Manhattan and left seven pedestrians bloodied Sunday night, police say.

At approximately 11:55 p.m., a 29-year-old woman driving a Honda Accord reportedly ran a red light while traveling eastbound on West 36th Street toward the intersection with 6th Avenue, The New York Times (NYT) reported. The incident left seven pedestrians injured, with six of them requiring medical attention at local hospitals, the outlet stated.

Photos depicting the aftermath of the incident show the victims lying on the nearby sidewalk and street, covered in blood as they receive medical attention. Though one victim was seriously injured, all victims were reported to be in stable condition Monday morning, per The New York Times.

Driver plows into at least 7 pedestrians at Midtown crosswalk https://t.co/gffTfpRg3q pic.twitter.com/fYvXG2T8zH — New York Post (@nypost) August 21, 2023



Though there was no indication the driver deliberately intended harm, she fled the scene, continuing to Queens and then onto the Long Island Expressway. She then reportedly collided with two other vehicles at around 12:30 a.m., according to The New York Times. No injuries were reported as a result of that collision, police say, according to the outlet.

With her vehicle disabled, police took the driver into custody and transported her to North Shore University Hospital for evaluation, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Police Say Teenager Listened To Song About Murder Before Intentionally Running Over 70-Year-Old Man)

Police say the driver, who has not yet been named, is expected to face a multiple charges as a result of the incident, PIX 11 reported.