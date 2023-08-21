Chaotic Scenes As Tropical Storm Hilary Hits US

Hurricane Hilary was downgraded to a tropical storm as it slammed into the west coast on Saturday, bringing chaos and carnage to a part of the country already groaning under dire mismanagement.

Historic amounts of rainfall are expected to continue bringing life-threatening conditions to the western half of the U.S. on Monday as Hilary, now in a post-tropical cyclone state, moves across the continent, according to the National Hurricane Center. Strong and gusty winds are anticipated, as well as flash flooding, urban flooding and debris flows across northern reaches of the Intermountain West throughout the early part of the week.

Footage of mudflows in Forest Falls, California, showed debris churning down streets. A similar scene was captured in Wrightwood, northeast of Los Angeles.

Remnants of Hurricane Hilary are delivering enormous rainfall totals in California right now with severe flash flooding. Dangerous debris flow just northeast of Los Angeles.pic.twitter.com/5VpyyJ8nfo — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) August 21, 2023

Another clip of Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles showed the entire surrounding area flooded. It’s one of the most insanely apocalyptic scenes from the storms thus far, and shows just how vulnerable we are to the power of the planet.

Huge boulders were knocked onto Interstate 8 near Ocotillo. Thankfully, no cars were hit, but footage of the area showed large traffic jams.

Infrastructure damage in Santa Clarita from heavy floodwaters looks like it’ll take a long time to fix. In one clip, parts of the roadway collapsed into fast-flowing flood waters. (RELATED: Hurricane Hilary Ramps Up Speed, Threatening ‘Significant Impacts’ To Southwest US)

Hurricane Hilary doing damage in Santa Clarita, a California city north of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/TUgDgzuM2B — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 21, 2023

Apparently all rainfall records were broken in Los Angeles as a result of the tropical storm, the National Weather Service noted. Flash flood warnings are continuing throughout the county into Monday morning.