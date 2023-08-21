‘Failed To Read The Room’: Biden Slammed For Cracking Jokes In Fire-Ravaged Maui

President Joe Biden was widely panned for appearing to joke around during a visit to fire-ravaged Maui.

Biden cracked a few jokes while visiting Maui for the first time since deadly wildfires pummeled the island. He expressed surprise over the Maui County mayor’s imposing physical appearance while making official remarks about the disaster.

“You look like you played defensive tackle for, I don’t know who, but somebody good. But anyway, I want to thank you for your leadership during this unimaginable tragedy,” Biden said.

Biden says to the Mayor of Maui County: “You look like you played defensive tackle for, I don’t know who, but somebody good” and then says the wildfires are a “national travedy.” pic.twitter.com/ZbQDx5ZW3i — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2023

“>

The President also took time to play with and observe on a police officer’s dog. He commented to the officer about his dog’s boots and the hot ground which supposedly necessitated them. He then turned to the audience and cracked a joke regarding the disaster, to which he was met with laughter.

“He’s got his boots on, too,’ Biden said in reference to the police dog, “You guys catch the boots out here? That’s some hot ground, man.”

Biden jokes about how hot the ground is while touring wildfire damage in Maui pic.twitter.com/lY18UQ36fP — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 21, 2023

Conservative operative Steve Guest was not impressed with Biden’s attempt at humor amid the horrific tragedy.

“Yet another instance where Joe Biden has failed to read the room,” Guest said.

Other Twitter users were also taken aback by Biden’s jokes.

“There is simply no way, none, that the Dems have not noticed his decline over 2 1/2 years. They have to possess some sort of break glass plan because do they think this will get better over the next year?” One Twitter user commented.

“Just another speech that makes zero sense. Typical day for the leader of the free world,” commented another user.

“What an embarrassment. People truly voted for this?” tweeted another Twitter user.