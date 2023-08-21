Colorado Jury Convicts Wealthy Dentist Of Shooting, Killing His Wife On African Safari Vacation

A dentist is expected to be sentenced to life in prison Monday following his guilty verdict by a Colorado jury for fatally shooting his wife during their safari vacation.

Larry Rudolph was convicted of murdering his wife, Bianca Rudolph, during an African safari in Zambia, ABC News reported. Rudolph faces a potential financial blow of around $25 million in fines and restitution. He was convicted of mail fraud in 2022 for cashing in on insurance policies worth nearly $5 million for Bianca’s death, according to the outlet.

While Rudolph has maintained his wife’s 2016 death was an accident, prosecutors have alleged he deliberately shot his wife and then staged the crime scene to appear as if she accidentally shot herself while preparing to depart from their vacation. The couple had been on a game hunting safari trip, ABC reported. (RELATED: ‘A Heinous, Complex And Calculated Murder’: Dentist Jailed For Allegedly Poisoning Wife)

“The murder was the culmination of a lifetime spent seeking domination and control over others through wealth and power,” prosecutors said, according to a court filing cited by ABC.

Prosecutors have accused Rudolph of intentionally choosing a remote location approximately 80 miles from the closest police station and expediting his wife’s cremation by intimidating officials. Prosecutors also allege Rudolph’s motive was to retire with his girlfriend, Lori Milliron, using the insurance money, according to the outlet.

A bartender at a Phoenix steakhouse claimed to have overheard Rudolph saying, “I killed my fucking wife for you!” during an argument with Milliron in early 2020, ABC reported. Rudolph later testified that he’d actually said, “Now they’re saying I killed my fucking wife for you!” Milliron had relocated to Phoenix to live with Rudolph following Bianca’s death, according to the outlet.

Milliron was sentenced to 17 years in prison in June after being found guilty of covering up the murder.

While Rudolph’s children, both adults, have chosen to remain quiet about their mother’s murder, they are challenging the fines their father has to pay, the outlet reported. Julian and AnaBianca Rudolph have argued that they, rather than the insurance companies, should be recognized as victims of insurance fraud.

Prosecutors have accused Rudolph of acquiring his wealth by committing fraud. He allegedly deliberately injured himself by shooting off his thumb on a previous trip to Zambia to claim millions in insurance, ABC reported. Rudolph also allegedly created a need for costly dental procedures at work by not performing fillings or drilling holes into his patients’ teeth, prompting them to return for root canals, according to the outlet.

Rudolph’s legal team has argued he cannot pay the fines, which reportedly exceed $25 million, because he is no longer in control of his allegedly debt-ridden dental practice. Prior to his trial, prosecutors alleged Rudolph said he had a net worth of $27 million, and they argued he did not require the life insurance payout to show his innocence, ABC reported.