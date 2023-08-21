Mariah Casillas Raises $10,000 Selling Nudes For Hawaii Wildfire Relief: REPORT

An OnlyFans model raised $10,000 by selling nudes to help with the wildfire relief in Maui, Hawaii.

GoFundMe reportedly banned Mariah Casillas, also known as Lavagrll, for selling nudes for Maui fire relief efforts. However, Casillas moved her fundraiser to OnlyFans, according to TMZ. The model from Honolulu, Hawaii, reportedly collected $7,800 on GoFundMe before the website put a stop to her fundraiser, even though Casillas claims the nudes were never uploaded to the site.

The fundraising platform then refunded all the money, and she moved the fundraiser to OnlyFans, per TMZ. (RELATED: Hawaii Gov Doubles Down Efforts To Link Climate Change To Tragic Fires)

Moved my fundraiser to OF. Free trial for 30 days right now. Drop your donations on my pinned post and let’s get to work 🔥 $10 = 1 NUDE pic.twitter.com/ZtzswBudyX — lava (@lavagrll) August 17, 2023

The move appeared to pay off. Casillas told TMZ she has so far fundraised over $10,000.

She sold a nude to each person who donated $10, according to her Twitter.

“$10 = 1 NUDE,” she wrote.

F*ck it, sending nudes to everyone who donates at least $10 to my Maui wildfire fundraiser. I love this beautiful island too much. RT and DM me after donation, I’ll be checking 😉 pic.twitter.com/Yn6XrIOfkp — lava (@lavagrll) August 14, 2023

“I wanted people to be able to tag along and see the progress that the [OnlyFans] page was making. It being on my OnlyFans does deter some people,” Casillas said in an interview with TMZ. “It’s still there, and we’re still making a lot of money. We made a lot of money, honestly, as soon as it went live.”