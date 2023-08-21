Swing State Lawmaker Launches Bid To Unseat Dem Congresswoman In 2024

Nevada state lawmaker Heidi Kasama launched a 2024 congressional bid for a swing district seat held by Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, according to a campaign press release.

The twice elected state representative joins three other Republicans in their attempts to unseat Lee, who is running for her fourth term in Congress. Kasama touted her “bipartisan, common-sense policies” in the announcement, and her campaign will focus on education, the economy and public safety, according to the press release. (RELATED: Failed Dem Congressional Candidate Launches Another Bid For House Seat)

“Today we see more crime, higher living expenses, and uncontrolled health care costs. Students are graduating with a lack of basic education and are unprepared to enter the workforce,” Kasama said in a statement. “There is a basic lack of accountability and personal responsibility. This is not the American way of life I grew up with. I will fight hard to change the direction of our country for the sake of my grandchildren and all Nevadans.”

Kasama shared her experience building the “American Dream,” as her parents are immigrants from Norway and her husband is a Japanese immigrant, and said she wants to make opportunity available for everyone, according to the press release. The state lawmaker is a realtor and former accountant, who was elected in 2020 and 2022 by roughly 10 points, according to Ballotpedia.

I’m proud to stand with Nevada families, @GovernorLombardo, the @NVGOPSenate and @NVGOPAssembly in support of Opportunity Scholarships. This will give every child an opportunity to succeed. pic.twitter.com/DpTbdvrQT3 — Heidi Kasama (@KasamaHeidi) August 5, 2023

“What motivates me the most to run for Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District is to do my part in helping Nevadans achieve their own American Dream,” Kasama said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have never been afraid to roll up my sleeves and work across the aisle to produce real results for the people of Nevada. Unfortunately, I can’t say the same about Susie Lee, who is a reliable vote for Joe Biden’s failed agenda of inflation, taxes, and government overreach. Nevadans deserve better.”

Lee was first elected to Congress in 2018 when former Rep. Jacky Rosen ran for Senate, according to Ballotpedia. The congresswoman secured a second term in 2020 by three points, and beat the Republican candidate 52% to 48% in 2022.

The seat is one of 37 which the National Republican Congressional Committee is vying to flip red in 2024, according to its website.

Democrats currently hold both of Nevada’s Senate seats, and three out of four congressional offices, according to Ballotpedia. Nevada has voted Democratic in the last four presidential elections, with 2020 and 2016 being narrow victories, according to Politico.

Other Republican primary contenders include Elizabeth Helgelien, Steve London and Drew Johnson, who previously ran for county commission and narrowly lost to the Democratic candidate, according to Ballotpedia.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.