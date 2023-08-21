Science-Denying Record Label Refuses To Accept That Fat-Bottomed Girls Make The Rockin’ World Go ‘Round

Queen’s legendary anthem “Fat Bottomed Girls” was dropped from the band’s new Greatest Hits album, according to an article published Saturday.

The 1978 track did not appear on the new compilation from Universal Records, apparently because the lyrics are a bit much for the younger audience the release is meant for, the Daily Mail reported. Have you ever heard such a stupid thing in all your life? I don’t know if I have!

It’s a scientific fact (probably) that fat-bottomed girls make the rockin’ world go ’round, so why is Universal suppressing the truth by omitting this track?

Also, I thought big bottoms were in. Didn’t the Kardashians make that a thing? If we’re not doing fat bums anymore then why do I even have a gym membership?!

Jokes aside, the song was written 45 years ago, and is still an absolute anthem today. The internet lost its mind at how stupid this pedantic decision was to censor one of the greatest rock bands in history. (RELATED: Wait, Who TF Does This Guy Think He Is?)

Nationally syndicated radio host Joe Pags shared a hilarious video to his social media followers, decrying the insanity of Universal. “It’s about women who have bigger butts, and the whole song is about how great they are!” he told followers, before sharing a clip from the hit. “Incredible harmonies. It’s a great song. Yet it’s under attack, and somebody … took a knee and caved in. What’s next?”

We’re already so used to censorship within the mainstream music industry. It’s usually directed at country music artists who speak the truth. But to censor Queen? QUEEN? The world has lost its mind.

Watch the video here… and maybe let’s make it #1 on the charts, just for fun?