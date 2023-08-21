REPORT: Disney World’s Special District Board Spent Almost $500,000 In Taxpayer Money On Park Tickets

Calls are being made for Florida’s inspector general to investigate Disney World’s former special district board after allegations arose that members used millions in taxpayer funds for season passes and other perks, the New York Post reported.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District revealed to the inspector general Monday that members of the board that used to oversee Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (RCID) allegedly spent more than $2 million in taxpayer funds last fiscal year on employee perks, the New York Post reported.

Among the perks that members and employees reportedly enjoyed were tickets amounting to $492,382.96, as well as discounts on hotel stays, merchandise, and food and beverages. Glen Gilzean, the Central Florida Tourism Oversight administrator, has since stopped the perks, the outlet stated.

Additionally, RCID employees and members reportedly paid thousands of dollars for stays at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, the Disney Caribbean Beach Resort and Disney Coronado Springs Resort from Oct. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31. 2021, according to the New York Post.

The new board, appointed by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has searched through thousands of documents to further look into whether Disney-appointed RCID members unethically received the benefits, the outlet reported. (RELATED: DeSantis-Appointed Board Governing Disney World Abolishes Racial Hiring Practices, Diversity Initiatives)

“While the investigation into this matter is ongoing, the thousands of documents reviewed so far raise several issues regarding the entangled nature of RCID’s relationship with Disney,” the board wrote to the inspector’s general office, according to the outlet.