School Board Fires Teacher After Parents Complain About ‘Satan Worship’ Social Media Posts

An Illinois school board fired an art teacher Sunday after parents complained the educator was posting about “Satan worship” and violence on social media, according to Fox 32, an Illinois-based outlet.

Homer Community Consolidated 33C School Board voted to fire an elementary art teacher, effectively immediately, following criticism from parents that the district did not properly vet the educator before hiring, according to Fox 32. Parents told the outlet that the social media posts depicted violence and mentioned having bipolar disorder. (RELATED: High School Reverses Speech Policies After Student Sues Over Suspension For Posting Memes About Principal)

“I’ve seen some anti-religious, child sacrifice, there was Satan worship,” one parent told Fox 32.

The school board faced backlash from parents after the popular social media account, Libs of TikTok, posted screenshots of an elementary art teacher’s social media account that allegedly featured “fuck the police” imagery and discussed having a disorder that causes violence.

Following the backlash from parents, the art class, which the educator in question taught, was canceled on the first day of school, WJOL.com reported. The district noted that it was investigating the situation ahead of the firing.

“As you may have heard or seen online, there has been some question and concern with regards to 33C hiring protocol and details surrounding the conditions of hire for new employees,” the district said in a statement ahead of the school board meeting, according to Fox 32. “While the district cannot speak on matters of personnel for individual employees, I do want parents to know that I have heard your concerns, understand the issues highlighted by the community, and am investigating the situation.”

BREAKING: @Homer33c board just voted unanimously to fire the satan worshipping teacher who suffers from “mania and psychosis” which leads him to be “violent and hurtful.” https://t.co/PC0MYkX086 pic.twitter.com/oILKT3Ukwh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2023

Libs of TikTok claims that since posting the screenshots, the art teacher’s social media has allegedly been scrubbed, according to a blog post. Some of the social media posts noted that the art teacher has a “bipolar 1 disorder with mania and psychosis” which has caused the educator to do things that are “violent and hurtful,” the screenshots by Libs of TikTok show.

“Concerning posts and pictures that were posted, and not something that I would want to expose my children to at a young age,” a parent within the district told Fox 32. “I wouldn’t say they were all depicting violence, but they were referencing violence.”

“If he has his lifestyle, so be it, but that is not going to be put onto our children,” Julie McDaniel, a district parent, told the outlet.

Homer Community Consolidated 33C School Board did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.