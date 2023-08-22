Chicago Mayor Promises Children Pizza Party On First Day Of School, Hands Them Frozen Pizzas

Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson faced backlash after a promised pizza party for the city’s schoolchildren went awry.

Johnson partnered with Home Run Inn to distribute pizza on August 20th in celebration of the first day of school, according to Fox 32. The mayor handed out the pizzas to more than 6,000 students located in the city’s south and west sides (RELATED: ‘Be Very Careful’: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Defends Teen Looters From ‘Mob Action’ Allegations)

When the children arrived for the supposed pizza party, they were met with a surprise — the pizza was frozen. The mayor handed out the frozen pies to the children alongside members of the city’s fire and police departments. Children could be seen accepting the frozen pizzas with confused and disappointed faces.

Social media users were not impressed with the gift.

“When @ChicagosMayor and Home Run Inn partnered to hand out pizza to CPS students, most assumed it would be for lunch. Today, kids received frozen pizzas. Tell us: What does a student do with a frozen pizza all day? Brandon Johnson is a fraudster,” the Chicago Contrarian tweeted.

“Lmao Hope they gave them a cooler and some dry ice for the day at least,” Twitter account CPD1617Scanner tweeted.

When @ChicagosMayor and Home Run Inn partnered to hand out pizza to CPS students, most assumed it would be for lunch. Today, kids received frozen pizzas. Tell us: What does a student do with a frozen pizza all day? Brandon Johnson is a fraudster.https://t.co/P5NCHznjRj pic.twitter.com/Ki9srITIM9 — Chicago Contrarian (@ChicagoContrar1) August 21, 2023

“Investing in our young people, investing in families, and strengthening our education system, that is the pathway to success. That’s what sets us apart from other places in the country,” Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said, per Fox 32.

“We’re grateful to Home Run Inn and all our City partners for joining us as we welcome back our families, staff and importantly, our amazing scholars. Starting the year off strong depends on our schools as well as our parents and community members, as exemplified in this generous gift and partnership,” Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez said to Fox 32.