It’s no secret that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — once considered likely to overtake former President Donald Trump — is flaming out in the GOP primary. While DeSantis still has a solid record to discuss at the upcoming presidential debate, well-reasoned policy proposals won’t bring back the momentum. If he hopes to have a shot, he must embrace the performative side of politics and make the media his unwitting accomplice.
DeSantis Can Force The Media To Save His Campaign. Here’s How
ANALYSIS
Gage Klipper Contributor
