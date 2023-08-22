REPORT: DNC To Fly Banner Plane In Circles Around GOP Debate Amid Alleged ‘Climate Crisis’

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) is expected to fly a banner plane in circles around Milwaukee on Wednesday during the Republican presidential debate despite their concerns about a climate crisis.

Axios national political correspondent Alex Thompson said the DNC “has booked a plane to fly around Milwaukee on Wednesday night dragging a banner reading: ‘GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base.'”

The DNC has raised the flag over the alleged climate crisis, saying on their website there is “no time to waste in taking action to protect Americans’ lives and futures.” (RELATED: John Kerry Tries To Defend His Use Of Private Jets)

The DNC has lamented “air pollution” and “impacts of runaway carbon pollution for decades to come” on minority communities.

“Democrats believe we must embed environmental justice, economic justice and climate justice at the heart of our policy, and governing agenda,” the DNC said, adding they want to achieve “net-zero emissions as rapidly as possible” and want to eliminate “carbon pollution from power plants.”

The DNC also said it supports California setting its own emission standards for cars and trucks so that they can “accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vehicles” and “reduce harmful air pollution.”

Eight republicans are set to take the stage Wednesday night in a primary debate hosted by Fox News. Former President Donald Trump will not participate and instead sat down for an interview with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson.