EXCLUSIVE: Trump PAC Releases Ad Saying He Will Destroy Cartels ‘Like He Did ISIS’

A Trump-affiliated Super PAC released a video saying the former president will “destroy” drug cartels “like he did ISIS,” juxtaposing his border policies with those of President Joe Biden.

“He secured our border, sent 5,000 troops to stop drugs and criminals. But Joe Biden screwed it up. Drugs are flowing into our neighborhoods, killing kids. President Trump will secure our border again, plans to declare war on the cartels and destroy them like he did ISIS,” the ad states.

“Joe Biden’s open border is killing tens of thousands of Americans every year. America needs a secure border again. America needs President Trump back in the White House. We are going to aggressively highlight Biden’s failures throughout this election,” Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc., told the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Biden Admin Quietly ‘Disposing’ Of Trump Border Wall Materials To Be Auctioned Off)

Trump is currently polling as the front runner in the Republican presidential primary race, with Real Clear Politics averaging his support at 43.2%. Polls also show Trump and Biden as neck and neck in the general election.

The Biden 2024 campaign took their first shot against Trump in July, criticizing him for sitting down for “softball town halls” and his plans to bring manufacturing to Wisconsin.

“One year from today, Republicans will be wrapping up their convention in Wisconsin, just miles away from where former President Trump promised his ‘America First’ agenda would bring 13,000 manufacturing jobs and a new Foxconn plant to the state,” Biden’s reelection campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz told Politico. “The former president has yet to go back to Wisconsin since announcing his campaign, nor has he provided an explanation for his failure to deliver on his promised American manufacturing boom.”

The Biden campaign did not respond to the Daily Caller at the time of publication.