‘I’m Obsessed’: Kylie Jenner Reaches A New Level Of Self Indulgence, Promotes A Bratz Doll Created In Her Likeness

Kylie Jenner just got a little more self-indulgent, and for those who think that’s just not possible, she’s now promoting a doll that was made to resemble her.

The reality television star and cosmetics model now has a Bratz doll that was created to look just like her, and fans can take home their very own 11-inch version of Jenner to play with. Jenner released a promotional video to her 398 million Instagram followers Monday, bragging about how “obsessed” she is that these dolls now exist. Just what the world needed … more of Kylie Jenner.

“The girls are hereeee 🖤 to growing up with [Bratz] dolls to having my very own! thank you bratz team!!” Jenner wrote to her Instagram page.

“[A]hhhh i’m obsessed. available for pre order at bratz.com, Target.com and Amazon.com now and in stores Oct 1,” she continued.

Jenner’s promotional video showcased a mini-Jenner doll, complete with all the details one would expect from the real Jenner. The doll rocked diamond bling in her ears and even had a little dog that looked just like Norman, Jenner’s Italian greyhound.

Jenner previously released a collection of Mini Bratz x Kylie Collectibles that featured some of her most iconic fashions over the years. Her most recent collection is branded as the Bratz x Kylie Fashion Dolls – Day and Night, an expansion of the original campaign, according to People.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 26, has expanded her collection with the toy company by launching two 11-inch fashion dolls. The new doll wears a black Mugler dress, complete with a high slit, which is a replica of Jenner’s own 2022 CFDA Awards outfit.(RELATED: Kylie Jenner Admits To Cosmetic Surgery, Admits Regrets)

If Jenner’s endless string of selfies posted to social media aren’t enough for fans to get their Jenner fix, these new dolls might just do the trick.