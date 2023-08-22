New Yorkers Are Fed Up With Top Dems’ Handling Of Migrant Crisis, Poll Shows

Over half of New Yorkers polled by Siena College indicated they would like the state to curb their massive influx of migrants.

58 percent of the poll’s voters said New Yorkers have already done enough to help the migrants and the state should try to slow down the flow. 79 percent of Republicans polled agreed with this position while only 48 percent of Democratic voters concurred.

Additionally, 82 percent of respondents said they felt the migrant crisis was either somewhat or very serious.

Couple of sections in the Siena poll: • Migrants coming to NY the last 20 years as burden or benefit: Ds said benefit, Rs said burden — but Black NYers (typically represented in poll as Ds) said burden.

• Hochul/Biden approval only positive with voters w/income over $100K pic.twitter.com/S2AMOU9BGl — Josh Solomon (@therealjsolo) August 22, 2023

The state has seen a surge of migrants flow in from the southern border in recent months, with the number of asylum-seekers in the state near 100,000, Politico estimated. (RELATED: Biden Admin Fears Helping Migrants In Democrat-Run Cities Could Encourage More Border Crossings)

New York City’s Mayor Eric Adams has expressed the city has reached its breaking point, saying “we have no room,” and encouraging shelter seekers to go to other cities.

The poll showed decreasing approval numbers for Governor Kathy Hochul, who garnered only 46 percent total approval. President Biden earned a 47 percent approval rating.

The poll had a few other notable results, including the fact that, of the Democrat voters polled, just 47 percent said they would support their party re-nominating President Biden for 2024. 46 percent of the voters said they’d prefer another candidate.

The Siena College Poll was conducted August 13-16, with 803 New York State Registered Voters as participants. 503 participants were contacted via phone, and 300 from a proprietary online panel.