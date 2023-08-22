Art Museum Holds ‘Family-Friendly’ Demon Summoning

A Minnesota arts center invited parents and children to a free and reportedly kid-friendly “playful demon summoning session,” according to The Messenger.

An advertisement for the event said that “demons have a bad reputation, but maybe we’re just not very good at getting to know them.” The event was hosted by an artist who allegedly worked with visitors to design vessels for the demon that knows them best like the “demon of overthinking.”

The event concluded with “somatic movement meditation, designed to help you befriend your shadows.”

There is nothing family-friendly about a “demon summoning.” Child protective services should just stand outside of this museum and do these kids a favor.

