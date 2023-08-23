Legendary Rockstar Alice Cooper Slams Gender Ideology And ‘The Whole Woke Thing’

Alice Cooper blasted gender and “woke” ideology in his interview with a music news outlet Wednesday.

Stereogum reporter Rachel Brodsky asked the “Godfather of Shock Rock” his thoughts on the cultural debate surrounding “sexuality and gender,” as he is known as one of the faces of “gender-bending.”

Cooper told the Stereogum reporter he is worried transgenderism is a “fad” and said he is “afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that.” (RELATED: Alice Cooper Credits Jesus As His Savior From Alcoholism And A Life Of Despair)

“I don’t know one person that agrees with the woke thing. I don’t know one person. Everybody I talk to says, “Isn’t it stupid?” https://t.co/YRCqlVlcTB — Louise Distras (@LouiseDistras) August 23, 2023

“I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea,” Cooper continued. “He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, ‘Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be.’ … I’m not being old school about it. I’m being logical about it.”

He said he doesn’t think anybody could answer the question about who makes “the rules” when it comes to “the whole woke thing.”

“It’s getting to the point now where it’s laughable,” Cooper told Brodksy. “If anybody was trying to make a point on this thing, they turned it into a huge comedy. I don’t know one person that agrees with the woke thing.”

The rockstar suggested people should “become sexually aware of who they are before they start thinking about if they’re a boy or a girl.” He said it should be logical that if girls and boys have “those genitals,” then they are that gender.

He said there is a difference between “I am a male who is a female, or I’m a female that’s a male” and “wanting to be a female.”

Brodsky argued she does not think “parents are encouraging doubt in their kids’ identities. I would just hope that they listen to their kids and find pediatricians that provide appropriate care.”

Cooper went on to discuss how he can see someone taking advantage of public spaces, such as bathrooms, changing their rules to accomodate transgender individuals.

“A guy can walk into a woman’s bathroom at any time and just say, ‘I just feel like I’m a woman today’ and have the time of his life in there, and he’s not in the least bit… He’s just taking advantage of that situation,” Cooper continued. “Somebody’s going to get raped, and the guy’s going to say, ‘Well, I felt like a girl that day, and then I felt like a guy.’ Where do you draw this line?”