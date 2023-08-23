New York Bear Attack Leaves 7-Year-Old Boy Hospitalized, Animal Euthanized

A seven-year-old boy was hospitalized after being attacked by a bear in his backyard Tuesday, prompting New York officials to euthanize the animal.

At approximately 11:16 a.m., the North Castle Police Department (NCPD) received a call about a bear attacking a child on the family’s property, NCPD wrote in a press release. Officials administered immediate medical care to the injured child before transporting him to a local hospital for further treatment.

BEAR ATTACK UPDATE: Police say a 7-year-old boy who was attacked by a bear in his backyard has injuries not considered life-threatening. Here’s what we know. https://t.co/vg28QnoAR7 — News12WC (@News12WC) August 22, 2023

NCPD officers maintained observation of the bear, which remained in the rear yard of the property where the attack occurred. Given the potential threat the bear posed to the safety of first responders and local residents, authorities engaged the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for guidance.

“Our concern was he did not retreat so at one point he did advance and when you have that many human beings, I would think that an animal of that kind would normally retreat and it did not,” NCPD Chief Peter Simonsen told local outlet ABC7. (RELATED: ‘Spent Three Hours Sewing On Me’: Hospital Brings In Special Facial Plastic Surgeon After Man Gets Mauled By Bear)

After assessing the situation, officials decided to euthanize the bear. Officers on the scene carried out the euthanasia in a controlled manner. The bear’s remains are being examined to determine whether it was carrying any diseases that could have posed a risk, the press release continued.

The child’s injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.