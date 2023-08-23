Chris Christie Calls Ramaswamy An ‘Amateur’ Obama

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy during the GOP presidential debate Wednesday evening over his stance on climate change, comparing him to former President Barack Obama and calling him an “amateur.”

Fox News’ Martha MacCallum asked the 2024 Republican presidential candidates whether they believed humans were to blame for climate change. Ramaswamy interrupted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ response, and argued that climate change is a “hoax,” prompting Christie to call him an “amateur.” (RELATED: ‘They Can Do It To Anyone’: Vivek Ramaswamy Says LinkedIn Censored Him Over Remarks On Climate, China)

“Let us be honest as Republicans. I’m the only person on this stage who isn’t bought and paid for, so I can say this. The climate change agenda is a hoax, the climate change agenda is a hoax, and we have to declare independence from it,” said Ramaswamy. “The reality is the anti-carbon agenda is the wet blanket on our economy, and so the reality is more people are dying of bad climate change policies than they are of actual climate change.”

“I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like Chat GPT standing up here,” said Christie. “The last person in one of these debates, Bret, who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘what’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama, and I’m afraid we are dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight.”

Ahead of posing the question, Fox News’ Bret Baier and MacCallum mentioned how the Biden administration and Democratic Gov. Josh Green of Hawaii blamed climate change for the recent fires in Maui. MacCallum also noted a recent tropical storm in California, rising temperature of Florida’s oceans and record-breaking heat waves in the South West.

Ramaswamy has made it a part of his campaign platform to denounce the “climate cult,” while pledging to bolster American energy independence.

