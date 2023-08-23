Daycare Promotes ‘Sexual Exploration Rooms’ Where Kids Can Masturbate, Play Sexual Games

German daycare centers are under fire for promoting “sexual exploration rooms” that offer toddlers “freedom to try out childish sexuality,” the German newspaper Die Welt reported Tuesday.

Two nurseries in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia are considering rooms where children can masturbate and “discover and satisfy themselves physically,” per the outlet. (RELATED: German Soccer Team Forced To Remove LGBTQ Arm Bands By FIFA)

Another daycare center in the town of Rheinberg is preparing to allow children to play “doctor games,” where they can explore each other’s bodies, according to Remix. Rules put out by the daycare center reportedly tells the children to explore each other “carefully” and to make sure “no objects are to be introduced into body orifices,” according to the outlet.

Daycare centers in Lower Saxony were prohibited from establishing these centers in July, according to the World Times. The nurseries had reportedly announced to parents they would encourage “doctor play” since, they argued, children would be exploring each other’s bodies in “bushes” anyway.

One daycare mentioned rules that say, “boys and girls will only stroke or examine one another as much as they themselves and the other children are comfortable with,” and, “no child will put any object in another child’s bodily orifices.”

The State Youth Welfare Office of Lower Saxony has stopped the practice.