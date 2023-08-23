‘Rolling In The Mud?!’: Harris Faulkner Explodes At Liberal Contributor Who Refuses To Address Inflation

Fox News’ Harris Faulkner slammed Fox News liberal contributor Marie Harf on Wednesday after she refused to address inflation.

Faulkner read a headline from The New York Times, “Democrats, Popcorn in Hand, Root For A Rowdy G.O.P. Debate,” that said Democrats hope Republicans “bruise” each other in order to help President Joe Biden. Faulkner then said Biden is “playing it cool” ahead of the Republican debates as he vacations in Nevada.

Faulkner shifted focus to an ad-blitz from the Biden campaign that features a Milwaukee mother who claims Bidenomics is helping her family.

“Did they get actors to do this, Marie, cause I don’t know a lot of people who say that 3%, which is the prices rising still on top of the already really high prices that we had when it was cooking at 9% inflation last year, I’m not hearing that Biden economics is the reason why they even think they can go forward in any better fashion,” Faulkner said.

“Well look, there are a lot of communities around this country who have directly benefited from Joe Biden’s economic policies, whether it’s manufacturing returning, whether it’s projects that have come about through his legislative wins, but $25 million is a big ad-buy for this early in the cycle, they are playing this right in the White House,” Harf said. “Joe Biden should continue being president, we did this in 2012. Barack Obama kept being president, we let the Republican primary play out, and they’re betting on the fact that the eventual nominee will be so hurt by the primary, will have to take positions so far to the right that are deeply unpopular with the general electorate that they won’t be able to win next November. So look, let them roll around in the mud together and contrast–”

WATCH:

“Wow,” Faulkner cut in. “Rolling around in the mud? Really?” (RELATED: ‘How?’: CNBC Host Pushes Back Against Biden Econ Advisor Who Said Inflation Complaints Are ‘Becoming Stale’)

“I mean, that’s what primaries are, right?” a stunned Harf responded.

“Or hey could just be having a great conversation and I know that the name calling and all of that is what you’re really thirsty for on the left because then you can start to marginalize people,” Faulkner said. “But the fact of the matter is you didn’t tell me how food prices are gonna come down. That’s what people care about.”

“They already have!” Harf claimed.

“Where?” a straight-faced Faulkner asked.

“They already have,” Harf claimed again before co-panelist Charlie Hurt jumped in.

Inflation levels have remained elevated in July at 3.2% year-over-year compared to 3.0% in June. Inflation peaked in June of 2022 at 9.1%.