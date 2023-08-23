Former Cop Who Botched Gilgo Beach Murders Case Arrested For Soliciting Sex

A former Long Island police chief who oversaw the Gilgo Beach murder investigation was arrested Tuesday after allegedly soliciting sex and exposing himself in a public park, officials say.

James Burke, 58, was arrested by park rangers at the Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park at approximately 10:15 a.m., News 12 Long Island reported. The park rangers were reportedly working undercover due to recent complaints in the area. Law enforcement officials confirmed the park rangers were unaware of Burke’s identity until he identified himself, reportedly communicating to Suffolk County park ranger Sgt. Brian Quattrini that his arrest would be a “public humiliation,” the outlet stated.

Burke, who led the Suffolk County Police Department from 2012 to 2015, has been widely criticized for his handling of the Gilgo Beach murders investigation that included the department ceasing to cooperate with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on the matter, according to ABC 7 New York. Burke left the post in 2015 amid disgrace, resigning before federal charges could be brought against him over the assault of Christopher Loeb, a handcuffed man suspected of stealing several sex toys from Burke’s police SUV, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Jury Finds 20-Year Veteran Of Police Force Guilty Of Raping Suspects, Witnesses)

In 2016, Burke pleaded guilty to violating Loeb’s civil rights and obstructing justice for attempting to conceal his role in the assault on Loeb. Burke was sentenced to four years in prison as a result, CBS News reported at the time.

Burke currently faces charges of offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure, and criminal solicitation, with additional potential charges pending, a spokesman for Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone stated, according to ABC 7 News. He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 11.