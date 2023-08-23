Russian Mercenary Leader Who Attempted Coup Listed As Passenger On Crashed Plane: REPORT

The leader of a Russian mercenary group who attempted a coup against Moscow was listed as being on board a plane that reportedly crashed, Reuters reported on Wednesday. according to Reuters.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, was among ten other passengers aboard a private jet that crashed near Moscow, according to Reuters. Prigozhin led his forces in a mutiny against Moscow in June in protest against Russian military brass and President Vladimir Putin.

⚡️ Самолёт, который разбился в Тверской области, принадлежит Евгению Пригожину, утверждают издание Baza и журналистка Ксения Собчак. На борту бизнес-джета Embraer, как утверждается, были 7 человек, они погибли. Видео: соцсети pic.twitter.com/EzyZ3PbVT8 — ЭХО (@echofm_online) August 23, 2023

“An investigation has been launched into the Embraer plane crash that occurred tonight in the Tver region. According to the passenger list, among them is the name and surname of Yevgeny Prigozhin,” Russia’s aviation authority said, according to Reuters.

Seven other passengers and three crew members were aboard the crashed plane, according to Reuters. (RELATED: Russian Defense Minister Appears In First Video Since Attempted Coup)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

