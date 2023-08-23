Ron DeSantis Hesitantly Decides In Real Time If He’ll Support Trump As Nominee

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis decided in real time whether he would support former President Donald Trump as the nominee, only raising his hand after he looked around to see what the other candidates would do.

“You all signed a pledge to support the eventual Republican nominee,” Fox’s Bret Baier said. “If former President Trump is convicted in a court of law, would you still support him as your party’s choice. Please raise your hand if you would.”

Vivek Ramaswamy’s hand shot up as soon as the question was asked, almost immediately followed by former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

DeSantis was seen looking around before slowly raising his hand.