Tucker Bursts Out Laughing After Trump Gives Spot On Impression Of Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump made Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson crack up Wednesday during an exclusive interview after Trump did an impression of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump and Carlson were discussing potential presidential picks for Democrats in the event Biden isn’t the candidate.

Trump said Harris has “some bad moments.”

“She has some bad moments. Her moments are almost as bad as [Biden’s]. I think [Biden’s] are worse,” Trump said.

Donald Trump to Tucker on Kamala Harris: “She speaks in rhyme. It’s weird… Well, the way she talks: ‘The bus will go here and then the bus will go there! Because that’s what busses do!’” So good 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/k89BFal6vK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 24, 2023

“She seems pretty senile too,” Carlson said.

“She speaks in rhyme. It’s weird. It’s weird,” Trump said.

“In rhyme?” Carlson asked laughing.

“Well, the way she talks: ‘The bus will go here and then the bus will go there! Because that’s what busses do! It’s weird. The whole thing is weird. This is not a president of the United States’ future.”

Carlson cracked up before the duo began talking about other potential Democratic leaders, with Trump saying California Gov. Gavin Newsom could be a good contender.