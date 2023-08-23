Wrestling Legend And WWE Hall Of Famer Terry Funk Dead At 79

Terry Funk, one of the most legendary talents in professional wrestling, has died. He was 79.

His death was confirmed Wednesday by Mick Foley — longtime close friend, alternating in-ring rival, partner and legend himself — who announced the news on Twitter.

“I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news,” Foley wrote.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks that this incredible man gave so much, for so long, to so many.”

Terry Funk is gone. I just talked to Terry’s daughter, Brandee, who gave me the awful news. He was my mentor, my idol, one of the closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw. If you get the chance, look up a Terry Funk match or a Terry Funk promo, and give thanks… pic.twitter.com/WwdFLwXqZ0 — Mick Foley (@foleyispod) August 23, 2023

Funk’s career in professional wrestling began in the mid-1960s for the Western States Sports promotion, which was owned by his father. (RELATED: WWE Sees Huge Jump In Ratings For Iconic WrestleMania Pay-Per-View)

His talent took him all across the world, including wrestling in Florida for Championship Wrestling, All Japan Pro Wrestling, Continental Wrestling Association and others. Funk was also in the then-WWF from 1985-86 before heading off to Hollywood to make movies.

Making a return to professional wrestling, Funk joined WCW in 1989, where he ended up having a classic feud with Ric Flair.

Funk also had a run in ECW and is credited with helping boost the promotion to a new level. In 1997, he won the ECW World Championship at the company’s Barely Legal pay-per-view — their first in history. Later, Funk returned back to WWE where he had a run as Chainsaw Charlie, working with acts such as Mick Foley and the New Age Outlaws. In 2009, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.