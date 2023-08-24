REPORT: Judge Orders R. Kelly To Pay Over $500,000 In Royalties To Sex Abuse Victims

R. Kelly will be missing out on over $500,000 in royalties after a federal judge confiscated them to help pay his victims, USA Today reported Thursday.

Documents show District Judge Ann M. Donnelly ordered the incarcerated singer and Universal Music Group to pay nearly $507,000 in a garnishment order, according to the outlet.

The garnishment will ensure Kelly, who was billed upwards of $520,000 with interest in July 2022, pays his victims, per USA Today.

Universal Music Group has 10 days after receiving the order to hand over the money, the outlet noted.

Donnelly sentenced Kelly to 30 years of imprisonment in June 2022 after he was convicted on nine charges, including sex crimes and human trafficking.

The sentence followed a Brooklyn trial, during which a witness accused Kelly of making her “put [her] hair up in pigtails and dress like a Girl Scout” during sex when she was 16.

Kelly received another 20 years in prison, with 19 to be served concurrently with his previous sentence, in Feb. 2023 after a separate federal case in Chicago. (RELATED: Alleged Victims Drop A Slew Of Charges Against R. Kelly)

Jurors in the Chicago case heard Kelly’s former goddaughter describe the singer having sex with her when she was just 15.