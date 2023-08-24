Carlos Santana Rejects Gender Ideology Mid-Concert

Legendary artist Carlos Santana shared his solidarity with Dave Chappelle’s statement that “a woman is a woman and a man is a man,” during a speech at his concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

He made the statement on stage in July, but the video of that particular moment has just begun to circulate widely on the internet now, according to Rolling Stone. Fans were divided over Santana’s decision to push back on gender ideology while in the middle of his concert. The impromptu rant about transgender people caught his audience off-guard.

“When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right,” he said.

Carlos Santana has seemingly shared his thoughts on the trans community during a speech at one of his concerts. https://t.co/4l94mgZxx3 — 97.1 The River (@971theriver) August 24, 2023

The classic rocker continued his speech with his captive audience.

“Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man. That’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that,” he said to the crowd.

He then clasped his hands together to create greater visual effect, and said, “I am like this with my brother Dave Chappelle,” he said.

Santana was referencing Chappelle’s remarks about transgender ideology during his stand-up shows that garnered worldwide attention and significant backlash.

Online users noted Santana’s rant continued for nearly 15 minutes. One person said he “spent a solid 15 minutes spouting the most insane anti-trans BS I’ve maybe ever heard.”(RELATED: Dave Chappelle Says His Jokes Don’t Incite Violence – But The People Protesting Them Do)

Others compared his speech to a sermon and criticized an audience member that kept shouting “Amen,” throughout the experience.

“I was there, fuck that guy. And the worst part is most people around me were applauding his garbage sermon. Fuck all those people too,” one fan said.