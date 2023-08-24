CNN Takes Another Stab At Streaming After Disastrous Collapse Of Previous Effort

CNN will be launching new original programming on Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Max streaming service after a previous failure by the network, Max announced Thursday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The new service will be called CNN Max and contain 24 hours of live programming seven days a week, starting on Sept. 27, Max stated. CNN+, the network’s previous streaming venture in 2022, fell apart quickly after hemorrhaging hundreds of millions of dollars and WBD executives not projecting profits in an adequate time frame, according to Axios.

The platform had fewer than 10,000 active daily users in its first couple of weeks, CNBC reported. The collapse of CNN+ resulted in the loss of hundreds of jobs, leaving staffers reportedly furious and lacking confidence in the network’s streaming future due to the decrease in cable television viewership, according to Axios. (RELATED: CNN+ To Shut Down Less Than 5 Weeks After Launching)

Max is The One to Watch for Live News. Get the latest breaking stories from CNN Max, a 24/7 live news stream, all in your Max experience. Coming to all Max packages in the U.S. beginning September 27. Learn more: https://t.co/BvnZm3OPeR pic.twitter.com/byT0FvvT36 — Max (@StreamOnMax) August 24, 2023

The new service will include parts of CNN International’s North America feed as well as four hours of exclusive programming on weekdays, according to Axios.

“We have the broadest and highest quality entertainment offering, and now will include world-leading news as a meaningful addition for all Max subscribers, at no extra charge,” J.B. Perrette, WBD’s CEO of global streaming and games, stated in a press release shared with the Daily Caller News Foundation. “CNN Max is differentiated by having 24/7 news at its core from CNN, the leading global news organization, and being available on a scaled streaming service in the U.S., which has a significantly younger and additive audience compared to traditional TV.”

CNN did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.