Current, Former CBP Officials Rip Biden Admin For Focusing On ‘Chestfeeding Awareness’ During Border Crisis

Current and former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials criticized the Biden administration for promoting “chestfeeding awareness” during a record surge in illegal immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border, in interviews with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Biden administration’s CBP sent an agency-wide email Tuesday to alert personnel to “National Breast/Chestfeeding Awareness Month, highlighting the agency’s commitment to “lactation support” for all CBP employees “who breast/chestfeed.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that “transgender and nonbinary-gendered individuals may give birth and breastfeed or feed at the chest (chestfeed).” (RELATED: Bipartisan Group Of Lawmakers Pressure DOJ For Answers On Illegal Chinese Marijuana Grows Exposed By DCNF)

Meanwhile, CBP is dealing with a crisis at the southern border with migrant crossings surging to record levels under President Joe Biden. In fiscal year 2022, CBP recorded more than 2.3 million record migrant encounters at the southern border.

Retired Border Patrol agent Gil Maza, who served in the agency for 27 years, criticized the Biden administration for focusing on “chestfeeding” while the border crisis ensues, in a statement to the DCNF.

“Instead of focusing on what really matters, you have literally an all-time record for illegal immigration, you have all-time record releases, you have an all-time record for got aways, you got all-time record rescues and all-time record deaths, and their biggest concern is this. I don’t even know any of my coworkers who would ask for any kind of special chestfeeding considerations,” Maza said.

CBP didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, current CBP officials found the latest email offensive, in statements to the DCNF.

“I find it disgusting and disrespectful to our women in the workforce that they would post something like that. Especially mothers that somehow find the time to nurse and raise their children while protecting our country,” a CBP official, who requested anonymity because they’re not authorized to speak publicly, told the DCNF.

“Don’t even know what to say to be honest. Nothing is surprising anymore,” the second CBP official said. “Biden is by far the worst president we’ve had in recent history, he’s purposefully destroying the country because he’s beholden to foreign powers and not the American people.”

Under the Biden administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has also implemented an Equity Action Plan calling binary gender a “construct.” The goal of the program is to remove gender from the screening processes used in airports, border security and citizenship and naturalization processes.

