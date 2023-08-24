EXCLUSIVE: Larry Elder Files Complaint Against RNC Over Absence At GOP Debate

Republican presidential candidate Larry Elder has filed a complaint against the Republican National Committee (RNC) for not permitting him to attend the party’s first presidential primary debate on Wednesday.

Elder had submitted a qualification petition to David Bossie, the RNC’s debate chairman, seeking a position on stage alongside eight other candidates in the race, minus former President Donald Trump. After his petition was denied, due to a poll he cited by Rasmussen Reports being deemed ineligible, Elder filed a complaint against the RNC with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for allegedly violating the Federal Election Campaign Act.

FEC Complaint – RNC – Larry Elder by Daily Caller News Foundation on Scribd

“With the rumored goal of limiting the participants in the August 23, 2023, Republican presidential primary debate (the “Debate”), the RNC seized control over one of the most significant opportunities available to presidential primary candidates. In doing so, the RNC solicited corporate contributions in violation of the Act’s rules,” wrote Elder’s campaign in the letter, which was addressed to the Federal Election Commission’s general counsel.

It remains unclear how the FEC will respond to the request. The letter does not ask for a specific remedy for Elder, but merely seeks to “hold the RNC accountable.”

The FEC and RNC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.